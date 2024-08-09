1 hour ago

Accra Lions forward Dominic Amponsah has completed a transfer to Georgian side FC Dila Gori, marking his move to European football.

The 18-year-old striker signed a deal with the Erovnuli club, transitioning from the Ghanaian Premier League outfit Accra Lions.

Amponsah's move comes after a standout season where he helped Accra Lions secure a second-place finish in the league.

FC Dila Gori confirmed the signing, highlighting Amponsah’s potential and technical skills. "18-year-old Ghanaian central striker Dominic Amponsah will represent our club with honor. He joins us from his former team, Accra Lions," the club stated.

Amponsah is expected to make an immediate impact in the first team. During his time with Accra Lions, he scored nine goals and provided two assists in 43 matches.

His versatility as a forward, also capable of playing as a second striker, makes him a valuable addition to FC Dila Gori.

He follows in the footsteps of midfielder Emmanuel Dzigbah, who recently moved to Cucaricki in Serbia.