4 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Dominic Nsobila has officially joined Dibba Al-Hisn FC in the United Arab Emirates.

The former Ghana U23 star makes the move after leaving Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions midway through the previous season.

Nsobila, a highly-rated midfielder, is anticipated to play a crucial role in Al-Hisn's campaign in the UAE First Division League.

Known for his ability to seamlessly connect defense and attack, the 21-year-old midfielder boasts a good passing range and exceptional intelligence both on and off the ball.

Nsobila had been a long-time transfer target for Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko, but a move abroad became inevitable following his impressive performances in the Ghana Premier League.

During his time with Accra Lions, Nsobila made 65 appearances over three seasons, showcasing his skills and making a significant impact.

His transfer to Dibba Al-Hisn marks the next step in his promising career.