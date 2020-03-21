1 hour ago

Former Ghanaian international Bernard 'Don' Bortey has backed Charles Kwablah Akonnor to succeed in his new role as head coach of the country's senior National team, the Black Stars.

Akonnor, a former captain of the Black Stars was handed the national team job in January after a short spell as assistant to former gaffer Kwesi Appiah.

Speaking on his appointment, Former Hearts of Oak and Ghanaian star, Don Bortey told Kumasi based Foxx FM that the new trainer wont allow himself to be manipulated

“CK Akonnor is a no nonsense coach, he will not be influenced by even the sports minister on player call ups,” Bortey Said.

“What CK Akonnor has done in football non of those playing for the Black Stars has done so, he will not listen to those who will ask him to use their players, so for the Black Stars coaching job he can do it easily,” he added.

Akonnor has been tasked to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon and also qualify the four-time African Champions to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.