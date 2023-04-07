19 hours ago

Followers and enthusiasts of gospel music in Ghana were treated to hours of soul-piercing, heaven-bound, rhythmic, and appreciative praise and worship songs at Harvest Praise 2023.

The annual Harvest Praise gospel music festival brings together lovers and fans of the art to take part in hours of uninterrupted gospel ministrations.

This year’s event, which is the 25th edition, was held on Good Friday, April 7, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) with song ministrations from Grammy award-winning American gospel artiste, Don Moen, Nigerian Gospel artiste, Moses Bliss, Harvest Gospel Choir, and a host of other gospel musicians.

Dubbed the ’Silver Jubilee Edition’ to celebrate the 25 years of the festival’s formation, the festival also dramatised many Bible stories on stage.

American singer-songwriter, pastor, and Christian music producer, Donald James Moen, popularly known as Don Moen, took the audience to a different realm of the spirit when he sang his popular songs which have dominated the Christian music space for decades.

The 72-year-old headline artiste sang songs including, God will make a way, I am the God that healeth thee, Be Magnified, God is good, among others.

Nigerian Gospel artiste Moses Bliss also took the audience to another level with his electrifying back-to-back hit songs such as Miracle No Dey Tire Jesus, Daddy Wey Dey Pamper, Bigger Everyday and others.

The biggest gospel musical concert, Harvest Praise helped people who hitherto did not know Christ, come to have an amazing relationship with their maker as many gave their lives to Christ on the night.

The Harvest Gospel Choir also took the opportunity of the event to launch its own album.

Source: citifmonline