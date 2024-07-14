6 hours ago

A gunman and one audience member are dead after a shooting at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night, according to the local district attorney. Another spectator is in serious condition.

Trump was injured in the shooting, and he dropped to the ground and was swarmed by Secret Service agents after shots rang out while he spoke on stage.

He had blood on his face as he was rushed away, but pumped his fist and shouted to attendees.

The Secret Service says Trump is safe and under protective measures. A spokesperson said Trump is “fine” after the “heinous act.”

The shooting came after a busy day of campaigning for both Trump and President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential race.

Three law enforcement sources confirm the shooter was outside the venue at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.

Two of those sources say the shooter was on a roof, outside of the venue. Multiple law enforcement sources have referred to this individual as a sniper, although additional details about that are not clear.

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger said he was told by his chief detective that the shooter was on a building adjacent to the property and had no additional details on the person.

“It would have required a rifle,” he said. “It was several hundred yards.”

Biden says he's "grateful" Trump is OK after shooting

President Joe Biden has responded to the Saturday shooting.

“I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

Biden has been largely out of sight at his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home Saturday, but was attending Mass at St. Edmund’s Catholic Church when the shooting occurred.

The White House told reporters in Delaware that Biden was briefed on the shooting by Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and Homeland Security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall.

Source: CNN