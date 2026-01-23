6 hours ago

Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie has warned against the abuse of judicial power, stating that such conduct erodes public confidence in the judiciary and crushes the hopes of individuals who seek justice from the courts.

He made these remarks at the swearing-in ceremony of 52 new Circuit Court judges, comprising 40 magistrates who were promoted and 12 appointees from the Bar, on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

Addressing the newly sworn-in judges, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie urged them to discharge their duties with integrity, competence and independence.

“The decisions we make must save lives, families, businesses and communities. We must therefore approach the work issue critically. We need to engage in a long-term, ongoing exercise of responsibility. I would like to emphasise that visual power is not self-derived.

“It is power delegated by the people through the Constitution. That power must be exercised judiciously and strictly in accordance with the law.

He added, “Any abuse of judicial authority erodes public confidence and undermines the great foundation of the rule of law. Any litigant who appears before you does not come away with a case. He comes with a hope, the hope that he is going to achieve justice.

“As judges, you must be guided by three enduring beliefs: integrity, competence and independence. Integrity must define both your public conduct and private lives. You must be in your own field. Avoid situations that compromise your impartiality or create perceptions of impropriety. Your judgements must be clear, well-listened to and grounded in sound legal principles.”