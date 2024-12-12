1 hour ago

Member of Parliament elect for Gomoa Central and activist Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has criticized President Akufo-Addo's directive advising against the acquisition of official vehicles for public officials.

A Plus has questioned the sincerity of the president's policy, arguing that such measures are often superficial and lack real accountability.

In a recent statement, A Plus asserted that the president has previously failed to uphold commitments made to curb excesses within government spending, casting doubt on the implementation of this directive.

According to him, similar policies in the past were either ignored or exploited for political gain.

"Akufo-Addo cannot be trusted on these matters," he declared, emphasizing the need for transparency and consistent enforcement rather than mere public declarations.

A Plus urged Ghanaians to scrutinize such directives critically, noting that while the idea of cutting costs is commendable, it must be backed by concrete actions.

He highlighted instances where public resources, including vehicles, have been used improperly, calling for a stronger regulatory framework and punitive measures to address misuse.

The directive has sparked mixed reactions among Ghanaians, with some lauding the initiative and others echoing A Plus' skepticism.

As public discourse intensifies, many are waiting to see if the president's directive will lead to tangible results or become another unfulfilled promise.