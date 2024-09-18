1 hour ago

The Paramount chief of the Goaso Traditional Area in the Ahafo region, Nana Akwasi Bosompra has expressed worry over the controversies surrounding the voter register ahead of the 2024 election.

Nana Bosompra is worried the situation could denigrate into electoral violence if the Electoral Commission(EC) does not sit up.

According to him, it will not be in the interest of Ghanaians if the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensah continues to prove stubborn and refuses to listen to wise counsel.



The chief was speaking in a meeting with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama as part of his campaign tour.

He admonished the EC to take steps to listen and resolve the NDC’s concerns which may be legitimate to avoid chaos.

The chief cautioned the EC not to toil with the peace of the country, urging the EC to satisfy all stakeholders.

“Look at what is happening at the EC. She is proving stubborn and doesn’t want to listen to anyone because even at the start of the voter registration, I suggested that the process should be decentralised but she did not listen and now we are facing another challenge,” he fumed.

Responding to the issues by the chiefs, John Mahama reiterated the NDC’s commitment to ensure peaceful elections; but, justice must be served.