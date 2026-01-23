8 hours ago

Founder and General Overseer of Action Chapel International Ministry, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has advised men to stop soliciting money to fund extravagant wedding ceremonies, describing the practice as a clear sign of unpreparedness and irresponsibility.

According to the Archbishop, marriage is a lifelong commitment that demands financial stability, emotional maturity, and a strong sense of responsibility.

He argued that men who depend on family, friends, or well-wishers to pay for wedding celebrations are not ready to take on the serious obligations that come with marriage.

Speaking on TV3’s New Day on Friday, January 23, 2026, Archbishop Duncan-Williams questioned the rationale behind such requests, asking how a man who cannot afford his own wedding would be able to cater for his wife and future family once the celebrations are over.

He emphasized that while love is important, it cannot sustain a marriage on its own. Rather, he said, responsibility and preparedness must form the bedrock of any successful union.

The Archbishop’s comments have reignited conversations about the growing culture of lavish weddings and the financial pressure it places on couples, particularly men, ahead of marriage.