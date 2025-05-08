3 hours ago

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ndan Yaa Naa Abukari II, has urged former Vice President and NPP 2024 Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to look into the future with optimism, as greater things lies ahead for him.

Welcoming Dr. Bawumia to the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi on Thursday, during the NPP's Thank You Tour of the Northern Region, the Yaa Naa commended Dr. Bawumia for his immense contributions to the development of Ghana, when he got the opportunity to serve the nation as Vice President, adding that his remarkable contributions will soon be rewarded by Ghanaians, inspite of his defeat at his first attempt to lead the country.

"As a Vice President, you did your best and contributed more actively than most of your predecessors in the Fourth Republic," the Yaa Naa said.

"We recognise your contributions to Ghana's development, particularly in digitalisation and economic modernisation initiatives during your tenure as Vice President," he added, and listed a number of transformative policies credited to the former Vice President.

"All these have not gone unnoticed and Ghanaians are grateful for your efforts."

On the outcome of the election, the Yaa Naa told Dr. Bawumia that he has only lost a battle, and not the war, urging him to continue to have the interest of the nation at heart

"Your electoral loss is a battle lost but not the war to lead the development of our dear nation."

"So I entreat you to still have the interest of this country at heart and not despair prematurely. This is only your first attempt and there are several chances ahead. All that we need is to pray for a longer life and good health. May Allah continue to guide and guard you in all your endeavours."

Dr. Bawumia expressed gratitude to the Yaa Naa and his elders, for their continuous support and wise counsel.