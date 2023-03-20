2 hours ago

The management of the Koforidua Technical University has cautioned students of the university, especially first-year students to focus on their studies and not to give in to sexual pressures from lecturers and other staff of the school for grades.

Management of the school who have pledged their unflinching support to seek justice for any victim of sexual harassment advised students to explore all avenues to report such persons who abuse them sexually during their stay in the school for swift and punitive redress.

Addressing faculty, parents and students at the 28th matriculation of the university, the Vice Chancellor of the Koforidua Technical University Professor David Kofi Essumang said management will weed out all bad nuts.

“Everybody here has his own rights and never give in to pressure for either marks or money. It is not allowed. If you encounter such problems look for my office and report that to me personally. We have to weed out all the bad nuts amongst us.”

Professor David Kofi Assumang further called on the government and the ministry of education to assist the school complete all stalled projects to help address the accommodation challenges still confronting the university.

Source: citifmonline