58 minutes ago

The flagbearer of the largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama says Ghanaians will do the country a great disservice if they retain the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) come December 7 general elections.

According to him, if Ghanaians should renew the Akufo-Addo administration’s mandate, it will mean that the government has been given four years to continue stealing Ghana’s resources.

“Akufo-Addo and the NPP have been deceiving Ghanaians with their sweet talk claiming they have massively developed Ghana and so they need to be given for more years in power. Four more years for what? To steal more of our money, to continue with their shameful nepotism. For more to do what? Four more to steal more. As for Akufo Addo government if you are not a family member of the President you don’t benefit,” Mr Mahama stated while addressing a rally at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The former President who’s on a campaign tour of the Ashanti Region promised to build an ultra-modern market for the people of Ejura when he’s elected as President in the December 7 polls.

According to him, Ejura will have a ‘mini-Kejetia’ market which will boast of ancillary facilities.

He urged the residents to vote massively for the NDC both in the Presidential and Parliamentary elections to make the party’s plan for Ejura materialize.

“As for us, we are known to be promise and do, when we promise we deliver, we never fail to honour our promises. There’s enough evidence for all to see that backs my claims. There are new markets in Asawase, Atonsu, Tafo, Kejetia, Ho Central, Abirem, all these were constructed by my government. So I promise you Ejura will also have a new market.”

Mr Mahama also promised to build a brand new Hospital in Ejura to serve the health needs of the people.