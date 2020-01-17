29 minutes ago

Professor Kwesi Yankah, the Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, has admonished politicians not to influence the youth with money to cause mayhem during the 2020 electioneering and polls.

He said the 2020 election was not a “life and death” affair and should not throw the nation into chaos and disunity.

It should rather foster social cohesion to enable Ghanaians to continue to enjoy the peace and stability, he said.

Prof. Yankah, also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Agona East, gave the advice when he addressed a grand durbar of chiefs and people of Kwesitwikrom in the Central Region to celebrate the Annual Akwambo Festival.

He counselled the youth against giving themselves up to politicians to use them to cause mayhem for their selfish interests.

“Be bold and frank to tell them ….you are not ready for and disturbance”.

He asked parents and guardians to advice their children and wards to be wary of people who were in to foment trouble before, during and after the December 7 general election to avert disturbances.

He stated that Ghanaians had enjoyed absolute peace since the Forth Republican Constitution and nothing should be done to destroy the country’s democratic growth.

“The country has had many elections and the upcoming elections should not destabilise the peace she enjoys”.

The Minister of State urged traditional rulers, opinion leaders, politicians, party supporters and other stakeholders to ensure that the impending election were conducted devoid of conflicts.

Mr Dennis Armah-Frempong, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Agona East, called on Ghanaians to retain President Akufo-Addo and his government to continue the prudent economic management.

He said since the NPP took over the administration of the country, the Agona East alone had benefited from educational infrastructure, water, roads and booming agricultural growth.

The DCE assured the chiefs and people of Kwesitwikrom to rally behind the Government and urged the youth to distance themselves from political violence to enable Ghanaians to conduct their businesses in peace.

Nana Kwesi Twi V, the Chief of the town, gave the assurance that the Traditional Council would ensure the youth were not swayed into creating chaos before, during and after the 2020 general election.

He cautioned political party leaders to desist from acts that would incite and influence the youth to disturb the peace of the country.