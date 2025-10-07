1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has shared a powerful piece of wisdom passed down from her late father, former President Jerry John Rawlings, revealing that he once cautioned her never to inherit his enemies.

Speaking on JoyNews’ “Talk No Dey Cook Rice” podcast, Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings reflected on how her father’s guidance and her own faith have shaped her resilience in the often-hostile world of Ghanaian politics.

“To a large extent, I do pray a lot,” she said. “You surrender certain things and pray for the grace to move on and keep focused on what your purpose is.”

The MP recalled her father’s enduring words: “I remember my father actually saying to me, ‘Do not make enemies of your parents’ enemies.’ It stayed with me, and it is something I’ve lived by.”

Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings noted that, despite facing criticism and hostility, she remains firmly rooted in her values and family legacy.

“I will not publicly or privately turn my back on my parents, because I know what they did. I am also aware of the sacrifices they made,” she affirmed.

She revealed that her father had, at one point, apologised for the excesses of the revolution, even taking responsibility for actions committed by others.

However, she lamented that many people who knew the full story have chosen to remain silent.

Touching on her personal approach to politics, the MP stressed that she does not tolerate abusive conduct within her circles. “I do not take kindly to people on my platform abusing or assaulting other people.

It is not something I endorse, because I know what it feels like to be on the receiving end of something you may have had nothing to do with,” she explained.

Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings added that attacks from critics often stem from fear of conviction. “Sometimes people see the level of conviction you have.

They know that if they attack you enough, they can get you to move away from what you believe in. You must resist that so they don’t win,” she concluded.