The General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Dr Cyril G. K. Fayose, has implored the leadership and followers of the various political parties, particularly the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), as well as the Electoral Commission, to desist from actions and activities that could throw the country into a state of anarchy and violence.

Rather, he has urged the parties to express “goodwill and love” for one another after the 2020 general election which has been marked by various electoral protestations, including the dispute of the presidential results by the opposition NDC.

“We should not only pray for peace and goodwill in Ghana; we must also walk the talk, we must walk the hymn and the singing, we must walk the prayer. Our political leaders and their followers should not do anything to jeopardise the peace that we enjoy in Ghana.

“They must rather express goodwill and love towards one another,” Dr Fayose said.

He made the remarks at the 2020 annual Thanksgiving Day service and induction ceremony of the Grace Communion International (GCI) Ghana in Accra.

Service

At the service, a new Chief Executive and National Pastor of the church, Pastor Theophilus Nii Okai, was inducted by the GCI Superintendent of Africa Missions, Pastor Kalengule Kaoma.

The service, attended by many Christian leaders, also doubled as the farewell ceremony for the outgoing Chief Executive and National Pastor of the church, Pastor Emmanuel D.A. Okai.

Dr Fayose, on behalf of the Christian Council of Ghana, congratulated Pastor Nii Okai on his new mandate and welcomed him to the ecumenical family.

“You have very big shoes to fill, but we are sure that you will be up to the task because the Lord would have elevated you to the high office of the Chief Executive and National Pastor of Grace Communion International Ghana. We are looking forward to your contribution to the church and service in Ghana,” he added.

Vision

Pastor Okai intimated that his vision was to grow a healthy church through leadership and ministry, which vision he stressed was in line with that of the worldwide vision of the church.

“We shall together make intentional efforts to grow healthy Christ-like members by making Jesus Christ the centre of our being in all that we do in order to grow into a healthy church,” he stated.

Appreciation

Pastor Okai expressed gratitude to the church for the support throughout his tenure as the leader of the church.