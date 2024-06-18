9 hours ago

Ghanaian actor Don Little has issued a word of caution to musician King Paluta after a video surfaced showing the latter engaging in campaign activities with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The footage, which went viral on social media, depicts King Paluta singing with the Vice President, on a bus, during a tour in the Ashanti Region.

In defence, King Paluta stated that he didn't see a problem with answering the Vice President's invitation and accused those who had a problem with it of having ‘empty heads’.

However, in a video posted on social media, Don Little voiced his concerns, stating that King Paluta involving himself in politics may be detrimental to his career in show business.

Don Little pointed out that politicians had no hand in King Paluta's rise to fame, thus, the latter should remain politically neutral.

“I beg you you're not a star yet, it's not a politician who makes you a star, whether NPP or NDC, everyone is your fan.

“The kind of work you do, you're not supposed to take one side. Even if you're not on one side and it's a business you're doing, Ghanaians will take it that you're doing politics."

He added that “Both of us have suffered before. We were not helped by politicians and now that God has raised you, don't let any politician spoil the name you have made. Learn from Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.”

King Paluta, known in private life as Thomas Adjei Wireko, is a Ghanaian rapper and singer who started his music career in the early 2000s. His songs often motivate the youth towards success and his track "Sika Aba Fie" has gained notable popularity.

In 2024, King Paluta's hit track "ASEDA," bagged him four nominations at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) and the title of Best New Artiste.

