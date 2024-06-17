22 hours ago

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, the former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has issued a caution to the leader and flagbearer of the Movement for Change, John Alan Kyerematen, against allowing Hopeson Adorye to lead his campaign.

In a Father's Day message posted on his social media pages on Sunday, June 17, 2024, Allotey Jacobs described the Director of Special Duties for the Movement for Change as a cursed individual who could lead the flagbearer to an early grave, hence the need to distance himself from Adorye.

"Mr. Alan Kyerematen, whether you are older than me or I am older, I am wishing you a Happy Father's Day and want to remind you that Hopeson Adorye, who is leading your campaign, is a cursed person. Don't let him lead you to your grave," he wrote.

Hopeson Adorye, a one-time vociferous member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was delisted as a member of the ruling party after he openly endorsed Alan Kyerematen, who had also left the NPP to form the Movement for Change, citing mistreatment during the party's presidential primaries which he contested.

During one of his radio engagements for the Movement for Change, Hopeson Adorye claimed to have discharged dynamites in the Volta Region ahead of the 2016 general elections to intimidate and scare away voters, including foreigners entering the country to vote.

He has since been arrested and brought before the Dansoman District Court on charges of publication of false news and was granted bail on May 23, 2024.

Source: Ghanaweb