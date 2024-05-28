1 hour ago

Private legal practitioner Maurice Ampaw has advised men to avoid loving their partners too deeply, citing potential repercussions.

He warned that wholehearted love for a woman could lead to serious consequences if the relationship unexpectedly ends.

Ampaw explained that such devotion might foster insecurity, leading to an unhealthy obsession and jealousy, which could hinder the relationship's success.

In a discussion with Nana Yaa Brefo on Onua FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, Ampaw recommended that men should love their partners at 70% to prevent adverse outcomes if the relationship falters.

"As a man, you shouldn't love a woman excessively; 70% is sufficient. The Bible warns of the dangers of depending on humans. Loving a woman entirely, at 100%, invites problems, including insecurity.

"When you're in love, you'll constantly want to know her location, and if you become too fixated, she might exploit your affection to manipulate you. I ensure to meet her needs but also maintain a balance by not always showing care, to foster greater trust. This approach allows her the freedom to socialize without causing me concern," Ampaw stated during the interview.