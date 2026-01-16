3 hours ago

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has issued a stern caution to young couples, urging them not to begin marriage weighed down by debts incurred from extravagant wedding ceremonies.

Addressing congregants during a church service, the revered cleric lamented what he described as an unhealthy fixation on lavish white weddings, arguing that the obsession with grandeur has overshadowed the real purpose of marriage.

According to him, many couples stretch themselves financially to impress guests, only to step into married life burdened by bills they cannot pay.

He illustrated the danger with a familiar scenario: newlyweds returning from their honeymoon only to be bombarded with calls from vendors demanding payment for chairs, drinks and decorations.

Such pressure, he noted, quickly replaces joy with anxiety and undermines the spiritual foundation of the union.

The Archbishop challenged churches to take a firmer stance, insisting that marriages should not be celebrated unless couples demonstrate a basic level of financial readiness. Love alone, he stressed, is not enough to sustain a home.

“Love doesn’t pay rent. Love doesn’t settle electricity bills,” he cautioned, adding pointedly, “We should discourage people from having weddings unless the man can show he has at least GH¢100,000 in his bank account.”

He further urged families and friends to stop bankrolling weddings for couples who are not financially stable, warning that such support often enables poor decisions rather than helping young people build solid futures.

In his view, elaborate weddings are liabilities for those still struggling to find their feet and should be reserved for people who are already financially secure.

As an alternative, Archbishop Duncan-Williams proposed a return to simplicity—modest church ceremonies held during regular Sunday services, without extravagant receptions, bridal convoys or costly attire.

Couples could exchange vows, receive prayers and blessings, and move forward without the pressure of public display.

He also had a message for single women, encouraging them to focus less on the dream of a white gown and more on choosing a responsible life partner.

Marriage, he said, is about companionship, discipline and shared growth—not spectacle.

In closing, the Archbishop described the culture of expensive weddings as a harmful trend that has left many young families financially wounded before their journey even begins.

He urged couples to reset their priorities, choose stability over showmanship, and protect the sanctity of marriage from becoming a burden disguised as celebration.