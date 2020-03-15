2 hours ago

Founder and leader of The People's Project (TPP), Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has given hopes to Ghanaians in the wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

According to him, testing positive to COVID-19 does not automatically guarantee death and for that matter, people should not panic over the disease because doing so could lead to their early deaths.

“A disease or a dire condition has the potency to kill but fear and panic-attack kill people faster”, portions of his lengthy writeup on Facebook read.

He said now that there have been confirmed cases of the novel COVID-19 disease in Ghana, people should stick to the preventive measures, thus regular washing of hands, use of hand sanitizers, wearing of nose masks and hand gloves etc. to ‘aggressively fight it’.

He also advised the local media to desist from sensationalising information pertaining to the pandemic just so it will not create fear and panic in the country.

“Now that coronavirus is "officially" in Ghana, it is very important that we put all the necessary measures in place to aggressively fight it. The media, which is the carrier of most of the information pertaining to the pandemic must desist from reporting sensationalism to create fear and panic”, said A Plus.

