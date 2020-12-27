13 hours ago

The immediate past chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah has advised Ghanaian clergymen who refer to themselves as prophets to be wise and desist from predicting the outcome of elections.

According to Apostle Onyinah, true prophets do not bring confusion to nations with their prophecies but are rather epitomes of wisdom and knowledge.

In a sermon at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Thanksgiving Service today (December 27, 2020) in Accra, the former leader of the Pentecost Church in Ghana noted that the office of prophets has been abused from ancient days till date.

He said: "One of the offices which have been abused from ancient day to contemporary times is the office of the prophet. There are true prophets but the true prophet must be an epitome and wisdom such that his or her ministry must not bring confusion into a nation.

"Unfortunately, one of the women prophetess mentioned in the bible called Noadiah followed money and gave a false prophecy about one leader called Nehemiah.

"It is my plea to those who call themselves prophets in our country that they will exercise patience and wisdom and not to prophecy on who is becoming President and who will not, and not to prophecy on the evils that some people are going through, wether they are going to die or not but give us the might of God that will grow our economy and grow our nation, may the Lord have mercy on us".