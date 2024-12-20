51 minutes ago

Development economist Dr. Michael Ayamga Adongo has advised the new government to retain the e-levy but increase its threshold to GHC 2,000, rather than scrapping it entirely.

He argues that mobile money (momo) serves as both a poverty reduction tool and a financial service.

According to Adongo, once momo transactions exceed a certain point, they should be taxed, especially for wealthier individuals opting for momo over traditional banking services.

In contrast, former President John Dramani Mahama's campaign promised to eliminate the e-levy, calling it a nuisance tax, as part of his 120-day social contract.

Mahama's administration also plans to abolish betting and emission taxes.