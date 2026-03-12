5 hours ago

Former Coordinator of the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative, Gifty Ohene-Konadu, has questioned the rationale behind the government’s emphasis on the 24-Hour Economy Policy, arguing that the concept largely reflects the industrial framework already established under the 1D1F programme.

According to her, the 1D1F policy, introduced under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was designed as a private sector–driven initiative, with government providing various incentives to support industrial growth across districts.

She explained that the policy offered duty waivers, tax holidays and infrastructure support to encourage private investment in manufacturing. In addition, participating factories received access to subsidised loans, technical consultancy services and assistance in securing markets for their products.

Ohene-Konadu noted that several factories established under the 1D1F programme were already operating night shifts, which she said is a central feature currently being promoted under the 24-Hour Economy policy.

She therefore questioned why the current government would discontinue the 1D1F programme while promoting a policy centred on round-the-clock production, arguing that similar practices already existed under the earlier initiative.

According to her, the infrastructure created through the 1D1F programme—where entrepreneurs were supported to establish or expand factory facilities—laid the foundation for continuous industrial production.

She suggested that without such infrastructure, implementing the 24-Hour Economy policy could have faced significant challenges.

In her view, a more practical approach would have been to strengthen the 1D1F initiative by providing industries with easier access to raw materials and flexible loan packages to help entrepreneurs modernise their factory operations.

While acknowledging that the 24-Hour Economy policy aims to boost economic growth, create jobs and reduce poverty, Ohene-Konadu argued that these objectives are similar to those pursued under the 1D1F programme.

She concluded that the 1D1F initiative was a comprehensive industrialisation strategy and suggested that the 24-Hour Economy concept may largely reinforce the industrial drive already begun under the earlier policy.