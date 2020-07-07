16 minutes ago

Former Hearts of Oak and Ghana defender Daniel Quaye has given out some words of counsel to young players who have an opportunity to play in China and the far east.

Most Ghanaians playing in China are seen as doing so because of the riches on offer and not the quest to play competitive football.

Dan Quaye has told young footballers to discard that notion that China is an ultimate retirement home and that no competitive football is played there.

The former Hearts and Black Stars full back played for Hearts of Oak for more than a decade during two spells with the club before embarking on a sojourn to China where he played for Chinese clubs Chongqing Lifang, Yanbian Funde FC and Beijing Baxy

In a recent interview with Citi TV's Sports show dubbed the Tracker, Quaye has told young players to discard the notion that football is not played in China as the league there is now competitive and pays better.

He says it is due to the high standard of the league that is why it has a lot of South American talents.