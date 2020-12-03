2 hours ago

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has urged voters in Hohoe constituency not to allow the NPP to influence their votes with money.

The NPP's John Peter Amewu who is the minister of Energy is seriously contesting the Hohoe seat, whiles he is been blasted for trying to induce voters with money.

But at his campaign to the NDC stronghold, John Mahama urged residents of Fodome Ahor and its adjoining communities in the Hohoe constituency of the Volta Region not to succumb to any material inducements ahead of the 2020 polls.

According to him, the community must vote on the basis of integrity on December 7, 2020.

“What will it speak of you if at the end of the election they say Hohoe succumbed to material inducement to vote for the highest winner? It will not speak well for Hohoe constituency,” Mr. Mahama said in an engagement with the people of Fodome.

He further urged the people to vote against the Akufo-Addo administration arguing that it had neglected their area in its developmental agenda.

Mr. Mahama said his time as President bore more fruit for the Volta Region.

“Volta Region had no public university. It was a policy of the NDC; we said every region that has not got a public university, we will build one.”

The Volta Region got the University of Health and Allied Sciences.

Mr. Mahama also said there were plans to construct a campus for the School of Public Health at Fodome, but they stalled under the Akufo-Addo administration.

“If NDC had still been in power, that campus would have been completed and fully operational. Unfortunately, the government changed. For four years, nothing has been done to the school of public health campus here in Fodome and somebody comes and tells you four more.”

He thus stressed to the people of Hohoe that a second Akufo-Addo administration “mustn’t happen.”

Professor Margaret Kweku is the NDC’s candidate in the constituency and she has said her closest contender, John Peter Amew of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not garner more than 12,000 votes in the upcoming polls.

citifmonline.com