A Ghanaian Muslim cleric, Mallam Sham-una has advised the running mate of John Dramani Mahama, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang to not use her personal car for the next 72 hours for her travels.

This comes a day after she was officially announced as the running mate for the NDC flagbearer and former president, Mahama.

The mallam who claims he received this as a spiritual revelation, asked that the people around her help her heed to his advice in order to avert an impending danger that’s supposed to occur within 72hours after 7pm today July 7th.

Taking to his Facebook page, Mallam Sham-Una wrote:

“PROF. NAANA JANE OPOKU-AGYEMANG, CONGRATULATIONS.

YOU ARE SPIRITUALLY ADVICE NOT TO USE YOUR PERSONAL BELONGING CAR FROM 7PM ON THE 7TH OF JULY, 2020 UP TO 72 HOURS. YOU CAN USE ANYBODY’S CAR TO ANY PART OF THE COUNTRY OR WORLD.

PROF. NAANA JANE OPOKU-AGYEMANG!!! ADD ADDITIONAL TWO DWARFS QUEENS HEARS TOGETHER WITH ANGELS HEARS AND LISTEN TO THIS CAREFULLY. I THEREFORE ADVICE THE PEOPLE AROUND HER TO HELP HER EXECUTE THE ADVICE. YOU ARE VERY LUCKY THAT GOD HAVE SHOWN IT TO ME. AFTER THE 72 HOURS, YOU CAN FEEL FREE TO USE YOUR OWN CAR. PLEASE DO AWAY WITH LOGIC, REASONING, BUREAUCRACY, CERTIFICATES AND POSITION, AND GRAB GOD AND THE SPIRIT. MAY THE ALMIGHTY ALLAH PROTECT US ALL. THE DETAILS IS IN THE HANDS OF OUR CREATOR.”

The mallam-cum- numerologist is known to have accurately predicted the winner of the 2016 general election and have since then made appearances on TV issuing various prophecies.

Source: Nsemwoha.com