5 hours ago

Ghanaian hiplife artist Donzy is optimistic that his latest track, Problem, will finally earn him his first Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) plaque.

Speaking with Kwame Dadzie on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Donzy expressed his belief that Problem is the song to win the coveted Hiplife Song of the Year award.

"I am going to win Hiplife Song of the Year with this song," he confidently declared.

The artist revealed that Problem was crafted with that specific award category in mind, showcasing his intent to make an impact at this year's TGMAs.

Although Donzy has enjoyed notable success, including the hit collaboration Crusade with Kofi Kinaata and Benji, he has yet to win a TGMA. Reflecting on his past snub in 2016, Donzy admitted he felt overlooked when Crusade lost out on Best Collaboration of the Year.

“I was supposed to win with Crusade, but it didn’t come my way. That was the collaboration of the year, hands down! It was supposed to be,” he said.