3 hours ago

Residents of Antwirifo in the Dormaa Central Municipality are in shock following a tragic incident in which a man killed his son and was later shot dead.

Emmanuel Atta, 36, a farmer and returnee from Libya, was killed at Antwirifo in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region after allegedly murdering his six-year-old son, Jonathan Adu Jack.

The incident reportedly began when Emmanuel asked his wife, Stella, to cook rice for him. While Stella sent for rice and Emmanuel borrowed oil from a neighbor, he suddenly began breaking the cooking pot while the food was being prepared.

Alarmed by his behavior, Stella fled the house with their four children.

Emmanuel chased the family and fatally attacked Jonathan with a machete.

Following the murder, Emmanuel fled and hid in the community.

However, when an immigration officer attempted to force him out of his hiding place, Emmanuel attacked the officer.

In the ensuing struggle, the officer’s gun discharged, fatally shooting Emmanuel in the head.

Both bodies have been deposited at the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital morgue as investigations continue.