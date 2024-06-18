5 hours ago

Asante Kotoko, the Ghanaian giants, may part ways with their promising goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad, according to reports circulating in local media.

The 21-year-old shot-stopper, initially acclaimed for his performances with the Black Starlets during the 2017 U-17 Cup of Nations and World Cup, joined Kotoko on a long-term contract.

Danlad solidified his position following the departure of Razak Abalora and was instrumental in Kotoko's Ghana Premier League title triumph during the 2021/22 season.

However, his playing time dwindled significantly in the recently concluded 2023/24 campaign, where he featured in only thirteen matches and kept four clean sheets, losing his starting role to Frederick Asare.

Rumors suggest that Asante Kotoko's interim Management Committee plans to convene an emergency meeting to discuss contract terminations, with Danlad Ibrahim reportedly among those under scrutiny.

Already, two Premier League clubs have expressed interest in the Ghanaian youth international, monitoring his situation closely in case he becomes available.

Following a somewhat disappointing 6th-place finish in the league with 49 points, Asante Kotoko aims to rebuild a formidable squad capable of challenging for the title in the upcoming season.