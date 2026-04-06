4 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Douglas Owusu returned to familiar territory to make a decisive impact, scoring for Red Star Belgrade against his former side FK Radnički Niš.

‎Owusu struck to restore Red Star’s lead in a match played at the same stadium he called home before completing his move to Belgrade in January, adding extra significance to the moment.

‎The goal marks his second for Red Star since the switch, and continues an impressive overall campaign for the 20-year-old, who has now recorded nine goals and one assist across spells with both clubs this season.

‎His performance underlines a smooth transition to life at one of Serbia’s biggest clubs, while also highlighting his growing confidence in front of goal.

‎Facing a former team can often be an emotional occasion, but Owusu showed composure and sharpness to deliver when it mattered, reinforcing his reputation as one of Ghana’s promising young talents in Europe.

‎As the season progresses, his contributions could prove vital for Red Star as they push to maintain their dominance domestically.