3 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Douglas Owusu has wasted little time announcing himself at Red Star Belgrade, scoring his first goal for the Serbian giants just two matches into his new chapter.

Owusu found the net after only 108 minutes of action, marking a dream start following his January move from Radnički Niš to Crvena Zvezda, one of the most decorated clubs in the Balkans.

The 24-year-old’s early impact underlines the confidence Red Star showed in securing his signature midway through the season. Having already scored seven league goals for Radnički before the transfer, Owusu has now taken his tally to eight in the Serbian top flight this campaign.

His smooth transition has been closely followed by Ghanaian football fans, with the striker quickly adapting to the heightened expectations and pressure that come with playing for a club accustomed to domestic dominance and European competition.

Owusu’s goal not only strengthens his personal momentum but also boosts Red Star’s attacking options as they continue their push at the top of the league.

For the Ghana international, the message is clear: the step up has not fazed him. Instead, he appears ready to embrace the challenge, carrying his goal-scoring touch into one of Europe’s most demanding football environments.