Tema-based premier learning institution, Delhi Public School (DPS) International has organized the maiden edition of what promises to be its annual health walk.

On Saturday, March 7, 2020, parents, students, teachers and authorities of DPS International came out in their numbers to embark on the one hour thirty minutes walk.

With support of a brass band, they walked through the principal streets of Tema Community 25, beginning from DPS International's campus through the Community 25 Mall.

They welded placards with educative messages to create awareness about healthy living during the exercise.

Leading the charge on the occasion were Mukesh Thakwani, Director of DPS International; and David Raj, Principal of DPS International.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the walk, Mr. Thakwani noted that the aim of the exercise was to tell parents and students to know that healthy living is important.

He observed the need for them to keep their body fit regularly.

About DPSI Ghana

DPS International Ghana was founded in September 2010 by renowned Indian industrialist and philanthropist, Mukesh Thakwani, under the aegis Delhi Public School – a chain of schools all around the globe known for its holistic education.

Mr. Thakwani's mission is to champion the cause of education in the West African sub-region, by providing a world class educational system.

DPS International Ghana is affiliated to the University of Cambridge International Examinations and Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi (CBSE).