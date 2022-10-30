4 hours ago

The president of the International Theatre Institute Dr. Akosua Abdallah in collaboration with the Colombia Ambassador to Ghana H.E Claudia Turbay Quintero was at the UNESCO head quarters in Paris to premier the highlights of the documentary themed UND against recial discrimination.

H.E Anna Bossman, Ghana’s ambassador to France who invited and hosted Dr. Abdallah and her coleague ambassador, dignitries and the international body which was such an amazing view to the call up to racial abuse.

Depicting the consequences of races through to slavery and it’s effect made people at the auditorium cry.

The script originally written by Abdallah suella the father of Dr. Akosua Abdallah who has been living in the United States for many years did this write up due to what he saw and lived in for so many years and the daughter has visualised it.

Ghana’s own old screen goddess of inspector Bediako fame, a t.v series that got Ghanaians glued to their seats in the 90, Dr. Akosua who has been working at the national theatre for 27 years after acquiring her masters at the university of education Winneba in Ghana has been doing a lot behind the scenes.

The main reason and agenda of this documentary impacted to her through her father is to create the awareness of inferiority and the skin complex.

In her speech to address the audience, Dr. Abdallah opened up on the fact that “racism cuts across and that, it has become worse and worse in the United States of America”. Europe and all over the world.

Further more she stated that “the African Americans turn to each other instead of bringing love to themselves, no matter the situation”.

Under the direction of the managers of the documentary , it would be fully premiered for the first time on the 26th and the 27th in the capital city of Colombia.

Ghana’s ministry of tourism and culture in support of the Ghana national theatre and other cinemas near you is going to as well premier the most exclusive and the hidden truth behind the truth of racial discrimination.

Invited guest were treated to a cocktail and champagne treat along side some eateries at the UNESCO in Paris.

By Nyanfeiku Andor