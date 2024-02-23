42 minutes ago

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah has criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, for accepting the role of director for campaign operations for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking in an interview on Onua FM on February 22, 2024, the former head of the Political Science Department at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), said the acceptance of the role was inappropriate.

He expressed disapproval of the NPP scribe's involvement in the campaign stating that the General Secretary's role should extend beyond being a campaign team member for a candidate.

"How can a General Secretary become a campaign administrator? How is that possible? You are for the party, you are for everyone, both the losers and the winners.

"So now that you have joined him (Bawumia), those that lost, if he (Bawumia) doesn’t win and they come back to the contest him, how would they trust you as the General Secretary?" he questioned.

He continued "All these things aren’t right, and I don't understand. We are so bent on winning the elections and all these things won’t make us win the elections. They have flouted every rule in the party.

“A General Secretary cannot be a campaign member for any candidate. You don't do that. That is not your job as the General Secretary," Dr. Amoako Baah added.

Ahead of the 2024 general elections, the NPP has put together a campaign and 24-member 2024 manifesto team to steer the party's march towards "Breaking the Eight" - that is retaining power for a third consecutive term.

The campaign team comprises senior members with experience in campaigning and political strategies, who are lined up to support the bid of flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia.

Source: Ghanaweb