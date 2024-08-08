39 minutes ago

Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has generously donated $10,000 to Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies, providing a significant morale boost as they prepare for the 2024 CAF Women's Champions League in Ivory Coast.

The donation comes as a timely support for Hasaacas Ladies, who qualified for the prestigious tournament after clinching the 2023-2024 Ghana Women's Premier League title.

Dr. Bawumia's aide, Tamimu Issah, presented the funds to the team's management in Accra on Tuesday, extending the Vice President's best wishes to the squad. The team is set to depart for the tournament on Thursday.

This donation is a part of Dr. Bawumia's ongoing commitment to supporting women's football in Ghana. Previously, he provided financial assistance to Hasaacas Ladies during their debut in the CAF Women's Champions League four years ago, as well as to Ampem Darkoa Ladies last year.

His support has been instrumental for Ghanaian teams competing in the continental competition.

In addition to his support for club teams, Dr. Bawumia has also been a patron of the SWAG Female Footballer of the Year award, providing winners with cash prizes for the past three years.

Chief Executive Officer of Hasaacas Ladies, Nanabanyin Eyison, expressed heartfelt gratitude for Dr. Bawumia's continuous support, which has been a crucial aid in managing the financial demands of the tournament.

Hasaacas Ladies are preparing to compete in their group stage against Edo Queens, Burkina Faso's Omnisports Etincelle, and Niger's AS Garde Nationale, aiming to make a strong impression in the competition.