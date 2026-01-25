5 hours ago

A fresh nationwide survey by Global Info Analytics has positioned former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the overwhelming favourite to win the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer contest ahead of the 2028 general elections.

The final predictive model, released on Friday, January 23, 2026, indicates that Dr. Bawumia continues to dominate the race, maintaining a comfortable lead over his closest challenger, outspoken Assin Central MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

According to the projections, Dr. Bawumia is expected to secure 57 percent of delegate votes, while Mr. Agyapong trails with 28 percent. Former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr. Bryan Acheampong has recorded a notable surge to 13 percent, emerging as a growing force in the contest.

Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum follows with 2 percent, while Kwabena Agyepong registers negligible support.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia – 57%



Kennedy Ohene Agyapong – 28%



Dr Bryan Acheampong – 13%



Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum – 2%



Kwabena Agyepong – 0%

The findings are based on a comprehensive data collection exercise conducted between December 29, 2025, and January 23, 2026, covering all 16 regions of the country.

Executive Director of Global Info Analytics, Mussa Dankwa, explained that the research relied on computer-assisted telephone interviews involving 10,133 respondents across 272 constituencies, offering a broad representation of party delegates nationwide.

He noted that the survey was conducted with a 99.9 percent confidence level and a margin of error of ±1.57 percent, while the final predictive model — which accounts for historical voting patterns and undecided delegates — carries a margin of error of ±3 percent.

One of the key developments in the latest poll is the steady rise of Dr. Bryan Acheampong, who has climbed from single-digit support late last year to double figures in the final week of the survey. Analysts believe his growing appeal stems from his campaign message of party unity and stability.

Regionally, Dr. Bawumia continues to enjoy overwhelming backing across the five Northern regions, as well as strong performances in the North East and Upper West.

Meanwhile, Kennedy Agyapong remains competitive in sections of the Ashanti and Central regions, where his populist message and confrontational style resonate with delegates who feel disconnected from the party’s leadership structure.

With the contest approaching its decisive stage, the data suggests Dr. Bawumia holds a commanding advantage — though shifting alliances and last-minute campaigning could still shape the final outcome.