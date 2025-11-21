7 hours ago

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has been described as a man of vision, who has demonstrated that he has what it takes to transform the country of given the chance as President.

These complimentary words of confidence were issued by 22 out of 25 electoral area coordinators who declared their support for Dr. Bawumia to be retained as the NPP's presidential candidate for the 2028 election.

"We are electoral area coordinators from Assin South and our message is that we have seen the goodness in Dr. Bawumia so we have all decided to back him to be our party's Flagbearer again," announced the group's rep, who was flanked by the other coordinators.

"We have seen that Dr. Bawumia is blessed with the vision to transform our country. So many good things he did when he served as Vice President are today benefiting the country, even under the NDC government."

"We the coordinators are 25 in number. Only 2 are not with us and one has passed away, so the remaining 22 are here to pledge our support for Dr. Bawumia to lead our party to victory and transform this country."