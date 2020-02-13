49 minutes ago

As the party gears up to retain power in the upcoming general elections, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has set up its Manifesto Committee, with the Vice President, Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia as Chairman.

The members are trade minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng, Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, GIPC Boss Yoofi Grant.

The others are Madam Elizabeth Ohene, Hajia Alima Mahama, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Kweku Agyemang-Manu and Dr. Afriyie Akoto.

A statement issued by the General Secretary of the NPP Mr John Boadu said: “The Committee's mandate includes undertaking a holistic review of the party's 2016 Manifesto and to engage all relevant stakeholders on the subject with the view to coming out with the NPP's 2020 Manifesto.

“It is the anticipation of the party that the Manifesto Committee would discharge its mandate competently and professionally, and accordingly produce a comprehensive Manifesto document that addresses all the legitimate concerns of the Ghanaian people and also meets their aspirations in order to propel the party to yet another resounding electoral victory at the 2020 polls.”