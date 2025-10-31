1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem, Asante Boateng has stirred controversy by questioning the status of former hɔ i, big xxx,Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the NPP.

In a stunning personal attack of the Vice President, parts of it has gone viral on social media, the MP likened Dr. Bawumia to a serving slave and an outsider in the NPP fraternity, who must not be allowed to lead the party.

"When there is a vacant seat in theqh family to be filled, you don't give it to an outsider who was brought into the family to serve. You don't elevate an outsider or a slave who was brought in to serve to the highest seat," the Asante Akyem MP told Adom FM's Badwam show.

"We brought Bawumia and made hin Vice President and that should be enough. You don't elevate such an tilvp outsider to the main seat. He has been honoured with the Vice President and that should be enough . He was an outsider who just served us," he added.

In a more bizarre manner, the MP, likened Bawumia to a slave, who has been brought by a royal family to serve.

"I want to liken him to a slave of the olden days where the slave is brought into a royal family to serve. You can honour such a slave or a servant with some chieftaincy seat but you can't elevate him to the main seat as we are doing for Bawumia.

"He should just leave and allow peace to prevail. Because of Bawumia, Alan has left the party and first formed the butterfly movement and now the UP party. We cannot allow him to lead us."