7 hours ago

MP for Damongo and former Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Abu Jinapor has said that former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the best among the lot to lead the NPP to reclaim power in the 2028 elections.

Speaking on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana with Paul Adom Otchere Thursday, Abu Jinapor noted that having carefully analysed the messages and prospects of all the candidates, he remains convinced that Dr. Bawumia is the best, and ought be retained by the NPP, since the goal of the party is to win the next election in 2028.

"I have listened carefully to each one of the Presidential candidates. They are people I know very well at the personal level and I have listened to all of them carefully, and I have not been convinced as to why we should not present Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia," Abu Jinapor said.

"I don't see it. I don't have any credible and compelling reason why we should change Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. My support for him for the 2028 election is total, unflinching and for good reasons."

Pointing out those good reasons, Abu Jinapor expressed strong belief that Dr. Bawumia will be elected by the good people of Ghana to serve if the NPP presents again.

"He is well marketed, he is formidable, he is credible, he is somebody you cannot associate with anything corruption or incompetence and I believe that if we present him again for 2028 and we rally behind him, I believe he has a very great, strong chance of winning the 2028 elections."

"I am convinced that the party will support him come January 31, 2026 and I am convinced that the party will elect him because the party wants to win the 2028 election."

The Damongo MP also highlighted the wisdom in maintaining candidates in presidential elections, citing how the both the NPP and the NDC consistently stood behind Prof. Mills, Nana Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama" over and over" until they were elected President's by Ghanaians.