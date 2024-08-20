2 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana, spearheads nationwide digitization efforts to enhance transparency and combat corruption

Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has unveiled a commitment to construct six new stadia in Ghana's newly created regions as part of his 2024 presidential campaign.

The announcement was made at the launch of the NPP's 2024 manifesto, held at the Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) in Takoradi on Sunday.

Dr. Bawumia pledged to build a 5,000-seater stadium in each of the regions of Bono East, Ahafo, Western North, Savannah, North East, and Oti.

Additionally, he promised to construct a standard stadium in Sunyani, recognizing the region's passion for football and its strong club presence.

"Our plan includes building six 5,000-seater stadia for the six new regions, and a dedicated stadium for Sunyani due to their love for football and the many clubs based there," Dr. Bawumia said.

Beyond the new stadia, Dr. Bawumia outlined his vision to foster sports development at the grassroots level by establishing a Ghana Schools Sports Secretariat.

This initiative aims to create more opportunities for young athletes and to collaborate with international organizations to make Ghana a central hub for emerging sports.

The proposed stadiums are part of the NPP's broader strategy to improve sports infrastructure across the nation and support the development of local talent.