1 hour ago

Media personality and entertainment pundit Nana Romeo has criticised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for not ‘apologising’ to Ghanaians for unfulfilled promises.

During a discussion on Accra-based UTV, Nana Romeo questioned Dr. Bawumia's claims that he had no influence over decisions made by President Akufo-Addo, suggesting that this implies the Vice President has no operational power.

“If politicians take us seriously in Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would have apologised to us for his failed promises.

“You keep saying because you were the vice president, the decisions made by your president, you have no hand in them. Does that mean that Akufo-Addo does not allow him to operate?

“So if anything happens and the president is unavailable, is he saying all power should go to the speaker?” he questioned.

Romeo highlighted the economic struggles faced by Ghanaians, particularly the impact of the depreciating cedi, which has led many businesses to charge in dollars.

“Look at how the dollar is treating us. It's beating us left and right.

“Even now, many businesses are now charging dollars for their goods and services. From real estate to even at the airport,” he added.

He expressed frustration that Dr. Bawumia, despite being in power, claims he can only address these issues if elected as President.

His comments come as the country gears up for its upcoming general elections on December 7, 2024.

NDC flagbearer and former President John Dramani Mahama will be competing against Vice-President and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, New Force Movement leader Nana Kwame Bediako, and Movement for Change leader Alan Kyerematen.

See the post below: