Former Vice President, Dr. Bawumia will win next week's NPP Presidential Primaries by a commanding 57% mark, research outfit Global Info Analytics has boldly predicted.

In its final survey report released on Friday, Global InfoAnalytics predicted that Bawumia will be retained by NPP delegates as the party's Flagbearer for the 2028 election, and 57% of the delegates will endorse him.

Following Dr. Bawumia at second place is Kennedy Agyapong, who Global InfoAnalytics predicts will get 28% of the votes, followed by Dr. Bryan Acheampong at 13%.

According to the survey, former Education Minister, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum will get 2% while Kwabena Agyapong, a former General Secretary of the NPP will get zero %.

Global InfoAnalytics sampled over 10,000 delegates in 276 constituencies across the country, using the probability sampling method.

According to the research outfit, the confidence level of the survey is 99.9%.

Global InfoAnalytics have closely followed the build up to the NPP primaries, and have conducted monthly surveys, which have constantly put the Dr. Bawumia in the lead.

Over 200,000 delegates will vote next Saturday January 31, across the country.