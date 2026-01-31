3 hours ago

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia recorded a commanding win at the New Patriotic Party’s national headquarters polling centre in the ongoing presidential primary, emerging far ahead of his rivals.

Dr Bawumia polled 308 votes, placing him firmly in the lead at the centre. He was followed by businessman and former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, who secured 160 votes.

The remaining aspirants trailed significantly, with Dr Bryan Acheampong and former Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum each picking up three votes apiece, while former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyapong garnered seven votes.

Out of the 997 delegates expected to vote at the headquarters polling station, 481 valid ballots were cast, with one ballot rejected.

The results form part of the NPP’s nationwide presidential primary, as the party works to select a flagbearer to lead it into the 2028 general elections.