11 hours ago

Dr. Betty Krosbi Mensah, National Coordinator of the National Recreation and Wellness Programme, has elaborated on the initiative’s mission, emphasizing its relevance for every Ghanaian.

In an interview with Sporty FM, Dr. Mensah explained that the Programme was designed to shift focus beyond professional sports, placing greater emphasis on the everyday health and wellness of citizens.

She pointed out that a significant number of deaths in Ghana are linked to non-communicable diseases, many of which are preventable through lifestyle changes. Encouraging regular exercise, balanced diets, and routine medical check-ups, she believes, can improve quality of life and ease pressure on the country’s healthcare system.

“Historically, the Ministry of Youth and Sports concentrated heavily on elite and professional sports, largely involving the youth. But there was a gap when it came to promoting an active lifestyle for all Ghanaians—young, old, children, or persons with disabilities,” Dr. Mensah said.

She added that former President John Dramani Mahama recognized this need, prompting the creation of a separate focus on recreation to complement professional sports. “The aim is preventive health. Data from the Ghana Health Services show that around 45% of deaths are linked to lifestyle-related diseases. By addressing these through simple measures—staying active, maintaining a healthy diet, and regular check-ups—we can significantly reduce healthcare burdens and enhance overall performance and wellbeing.”

Dr. Mensah praised the initiative as a forward-thinking approach to national health, urging Ghanaians to embrace active living as a preventive strategy. “Not all diseases are preventable, but for those linked to lifestyle, we have the means to make a difference. A healthy nation is a productive nation, and this Programme is a step toward achieving that,” she concluded.