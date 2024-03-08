4 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Grace Gift Herbal Center, Dr. Grace Boadu will be laid to rest this weekend at her hometown of Ejisu-Abankro in the Ashanti Region.

She will be laid in state on Saturday, 9th March, 2024 at her family house before she will later be interred at the Royal Cemetery at Ejisu Abankro.

After her burial, a funeral will be held in her memory at the Ejisu Abankro School Park same day from 1pm-6pm.

On Sunday, a thanksgiving church service will be held in her honour at the Glorious Assemblies of God Church- Ejiku Abankro.

Dr. Grace Boadu's sudden demise occurred at her home in Accra on January , 2024 upon her return from a trip to South Africa.

News of her sudden demise left a lot of people devastated as she was a prominent voice on radio and various platforms advocating for herbal treatment and healing.

Dr. Boadu was a trained nurse from the St. Gilbert Nursing College in Kumasi.

After graduating from school, she worked with the County Hospital, Kumasi; Mary Lucy Hospital, Accra; Kropo Charity Hospital, and Ebenezer Maternity Home, Kumasi.

Dr. Grace started having reoccurring dreams which involved using herbs to treat various ailments, especially infertility and stroke and also heard certain strange voices directing her on how to use plants to heal the sick.

Due to that, she then left her nursing profession to set up the Grace Gift Herbal Clinic and Laboratory Services and a few years after entering the herbal industry, she worked tirelessly to open branches at Atwima Koforidua, Brong Ahafo, Ohwim, off Barekese road, and Accra near Achimota Petroleum.