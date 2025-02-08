4 days ago

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Lotteries Board of Namibia, Dr Johnaness Shimaneni, recently conducted a benchmarking visit to Ghana's National Lottery Authority (NLA) to study the Authority's operations.

Accompanied by Ms Jacqueline Hindjou, First Secretary for Political Economics at the Namibian High Commission, Dr Shimaneni was welcomed by the Director-General of the NLA, Mr Mohammed Abdul-Salam, along with the Authority's Executive Management team.

During the visit, Dr. Shimaneni highlighted that the newly established Namibian Lotteries Board shares several operational similarities with the NLA.

The NLA is a pioneer in the lottery industry within the subregion. The purpose of this visit was to gain valuable insights into the NLA's operational framework and seek guidance for the Namibian board's launch.

Mr. Abdul-Salam expressed enthusiasm about hosting the Namibian delegation and emphasized the NLA's commitment to assist them in establishing their lottery board. He also indicated that the NLA team would be available for ongoing discussions to help the Namibian board with its formation.

The NLA team conducted a comprehensive presentation, engaging in detailed discussions with the Namibian visitors regarding the Authority’s history, operational structure, processes, and corporate governance principles underpinning its establishment.