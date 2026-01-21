1 hour ago

Former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Dr. K.K. Sarpong, has indicated that he is open to offering his expertise to President John Dramani Mahama’s administration should the opportunity arise.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Face to Face with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Tuesday, January 20, Dr. Sarpong said national development must rise above partisan lines, stressing that competence and experience should always be made available when needed.

“Why not? If I believe I have the expertise, why not?” he said, responding to questions about whether he would serve in an advisory capacity similar to the Presidential Advisory Group on the Economy (PAGE).

Dr. Sarpong was among a group of seasoned professionals invited to present proposals at the 2025 National Economic Dialogue, a move he described as both appropriate and patriotic. He explained that the forum was designed to gather diverse perspectives to help the new government better understand the country’s economic challenges.

Addressing criticism from some quarters that his participation amounted to disloyalty to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Sarpong dismissed the suggestion outright.

“They should be crazy,” he said bluntly. “What is the essence of education if it cannot be used to bring development to our people? This is a new government trying to understand the dynamics, and it invited experts.”

He added that he was not the only individual with NPP roots who participated in the dialogue, noting that several professionals across political divides were present.

According to Dr. Sarpong, nation-building demands collaboration, not exclusion, and expertise should never be confined by political allegiance when the broader interest of Ghana is at stake.