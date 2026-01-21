1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko Executive Chairman, Dr. Kofi Kodua Sarpong, has described his departure from the club as a calculated and well-timed decision, rooted in leadership wisdom rather than external pressure.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Face to Face on Tuesday, January 20, Dr. Sarpong explained that true leaders instinctively recognise when their chapter has reached its natural end.

According to him, no announcement or confrontation is needed to signal the moment of exit—clarity comes from within.

“When the time comes for you to leave, nobody has to tell you. You just know it’s time,” he said, noting that leaving at the right moment safeguards one’s legacy and allows continuity to thrive.

“Winning two league cups in succession after such a long drought was my proudest moment,” he recalled.

Looking back on his tenure, Dr. Sarpong pointed to a defining high point: steering the Porcupine Warriors to back-to-back league cup triumphs, a remarkable achievement that ended a seven-year wait for silverware.Dr. Sarpong’s reflections highlight a broader leadership philosophy—knowing when to step aside is as powerful as knowing how to lead, especially in institutions as storied as Asante Kotoko.