Hon. Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has been elected as the West Africa-sub regional coordinator for the AfriMAB BUREAU in Rwanda.

The 7th General Assembly of the African network of UNESCO Biosphere Reserves (AfriMAB) is being held in Musanze, Rwanda from 2-5th May, 2023.

AfriMAB comprises MAB national committees and UNESCO Biosphere Reserves in sub-Saharan Africa.

Participants for this year’s event include Ghana, Rwanda, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Tanzania, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Zambia, South Africa, among others.

Ghana was represented by Dr. Henry K. Kokofu, Chairman of the Ghana MAB National Committee and Head of Delegation, and Sylvester Koranteng, representative of the National Secretariat and Ghana MAB Youth Network.

During the election of the AfriMAB Bureau, Ghana was elected as the West African sub- Regional Coordinator.

Ghana hopes to deepen collaborations with partners in the sub region and beyond to promote the MAB concept and work to achieve the objectives of the AfriMAB and the World Network.

It is envisaged that research opportunities will be explored to further improve the restoration efforts through Biosphere Reserves as we strive to achieve sustainable development.

Speaking after his swearing in, the Executive Director of the EPA, Dr. Kwabena Kokofu said Ghana has come this far through the tacit support and commitment of H.E the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Hon Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, Minister for Environment Science, Technology and Innovation.

He indicated that as the Sub- Regional Coordinator Ghana "will also continue to promote knowledge exchanges and experience sharing on sustainable practices in the attainment of the Ecosystem Restoration agenda"